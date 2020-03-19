ERIE — Rev. Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Diocese of Erie issued a letter announcing that all public Masses are suspended until further notice.
Persico said it was not a decision he wanted to make, nor was it made lightly. The decision was made “for the good of the community, especially the most vulnerable.”
Although public Masses are suspended, every priest in the diocese will continue to offer a private Mass each day, according to Persico's letter.
“In addition, we each still have an obligation to keep holy the Sabbath,” Persico wrote. “Please give serious consideration as to how you will accomplish this, particularly throughout Holy Week and Easter. I am asking families to worship together in their homes each Sunday. Our website will have a link to the readings for Sunday mass, and we expect to livestream a Mass from St. Peter Cathedral in Erie each Sunday morning.” Details are available at ErieRCD,org.
