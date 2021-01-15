By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Pennsylvania honored John M. Schultz Sr., 97, for 75 years of exemplary capitular service Wednesday morning in Titusville.
Schultz first joined Titusville Lodge No. 754 in the spring of 1946. He actually wanted to join the Masons earlier, but said he “was just too young to join.”
After returning from serving in World War II, Schultz followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Masons.
75 years later, Schultz is currently the oldest past High Priest of any Mason in the state of Pennsylvania. Schultz was presented with a 75-year service pin, a certificate of service and a plaque.
Over his 75 years with the organization, Schultz has held many positions within the Masons.
The positions he has held include: Most Excellent High Priest (which he held twice, 50 years apart), Thrice Illustrious Master,Puissant District Deputy Grand Master and Eminent Commander.
When Schultz took over as Eminent Commander of the Franklin Commandery No. 44 he had completed a leadership position in all four Masonic York Rite bodies. This allowed Schultz to join the Keystone Priory No. 26, Knight of the York Rite Cross of Honor. Schultz is currently the oldest member of the Priory.
Continuing his impressive Masonic resume, Schultz received the honor of the Order of the Purple Cross by the Sovereign York Rite College. This distinguished honor is only awarded to 2% of the total membership.
The list of accomplishments not only involved Schultz, but hundreds of other Masons who have made their home in northwest Pennsylvania.
Schultz is an accomplished ritualist who has conferred over 100 degrees on candidates who sought a variety of degrees.
He also assisted and conferred degrees at the District Wide Capitular Festival in Oil City.
Michael W. Klinger, Most Excellent High Priest, said that Schultz “is always available to help and mentor new members.”
In 2020, he was awarded the Grand Holy Royal Arch Capitular of the Year Award for his dedicated service. Schultz has served as an officer continually since he first became a member.
High Priest Klinger was happy to recognize someone who has given so much to the order saying, “We are proud to recognize John M. Schultz Sr., a humble servant for the Capitular Masonry for 75 years.”
