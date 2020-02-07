Titusville spellers take top spots at regional bee

Two local students who took top spots at a recent spelling bee held in Titusville kept the streak going as they spelled their way to the top two spots in a regional bee — following more than 50 rounds.
The Titusville Area School District was represented by Jenna Crocker, a sixth-grader at Titusville Middle School and Cash Lavery, a fifth-grade student at Main Street Elementary.
The Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 Gifted Consortium held its annual Regional Spelling Bee on Monday for grades four to six at the Clarion Mall in Clarion. Seven local school districts each sent students to represent their schools for a total of 13 participants.
In the end, the Titusville pair wound up battling each other.
All of the contestants were very well prepared, according to Hollie Tainton, gifted coordinator for the school district. “However, by the end of Round 16, only Crocker and Lavery remained,” Tainton said. “The two continued to take turns correctly spelling the rest of the words from the study list through Round 34.”
“Beginning in Round 35, they were given words which were not on the study list and continued to spell off against each other for the next 19 rounds,” she said. “Finally, in Round 53, Lavery made a spelling error which allowed Crocker the win by correctly spelling ‘logistics’ in Round 54.”
