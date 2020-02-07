Titusville spellers take top spots at regional bee

Pictured from left to right are: Jenna Crocker, sixth-grade student at Titusville Middle School, Titusville Area School District Gifted Coordinator Hollie Tainton and Cash Lavery, fifth-grade student at Main Street Elementary. Crocker and Lavery took first and second place, respectively, at the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 Gifted Consortium Regional Spelling Bee held on Monday.