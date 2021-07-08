New garbage service started in Titusville this week. Residents are asked to adhere to the 96 gallon limit and to recycle.
Raccoon Refuse started collection of garbage in the City. Collection days changed to the following: if you currently have collection on Tuesday, your new day will be Wednesday; if your current collection day is Wednesday, your new day will be Thursday.
The City ordinance regarding refuse collection has been in effect since 1963 and has been limited to three 30-gallon containers up until the last five year contract which did not follow the ordinance. Unlimited collection causes problems not only for the haulers, but for the City as well. Garbage trucks max out their load before all residents trash has been picked up and it invites non-residents to bring trash from outside the City for pick-up.
The bid package that was put out by the City was for limited pick-up for all companies bidding. None of the options were for unlimited pick-up.
The 96-gallon toter/can or 100-gallon limit on trash is more than many may think. Many kitchen trash cans hold a 13-gallon bag and you can fit about eight of those in the 96-gallon can per week. City residents are not required to have the one can. You can also have two of the 45-gallon containers or a combination of containers that are no more than the 100-gallon limit.
Recycling is required in the City of Titusville by state law. If a household is not recycling this can create more trash if it is mixed with garbage. Cardboard, paper, glass, plastic and metal should all be put in a separate recycling container and set out with the trash.
