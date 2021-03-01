Bill Amore deserved a big welcome home.
After battling COVID-19 for 99 days, spending time in various hospitals and rehabilitation facilities across northwestern Pennsylvania, Amore, a registered nurse for Titusville Area Hospital (TAH), was finally able to return home on Thursday.
To celebrate his return, TAH staff, led by Jill Hepler, organized a drive-by parade with close to 50 cars and a fire truck. Those in vehicles showed support by honking, displaying handmade signs and lots of waving.
Amore sat in his wheelchair and waved back. He said he just couldn’t believe so many people had done all of this for him. The fire truck was from the same company that took Amore to the hospital almost 100 days ago.
As his time in hospitals and clinics came to a close, Amore looked back on his journey battling COVID-19.
“It all started on November 16,” he said. After returning from a trip to Walmart, Amore said he felt unusually tired. Amore called 911 and was taken to the Titusville emergency room.
After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Amore was moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit. This information has been told to him, as he has no memory of the first five weeks of his fight with the disease.
As his condition worsened, Amore was moved from hospital to hospital. First he was transferred to Meadville Medical Center, then to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh and eventually to St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
It was at St. Vincent Hospital where doctors told him that the disease had left him with “total organ shutdown” of his heart, kidney and liver.
There were times where his family did not know if he was going to make it. After six weeks on a ventilator, two weeks on dialysis and countless other procedures, Amore’s condition was stabilized.
While so many with symptoms and complications as bad as his died from the disease, for some reason, Amore thinks that God chose to save him. “Why the Lord chose me to live, I’ll never know,” he said.
After his hospital stays, Amore underwent therapy in order to recover. Speaking to what the disease did to his body, Amore said “COVID almost paralyzed me.”
He entered the rehabinitation facilities barely able to move, but he said that the care he received “really got him moving.”
Now, as he returns home, Amore said the doctors have predicted it could be another year until he is fully recovered.
Even though it was such a tough fight, Amore found comfort knowing that he was never in this fight alone. After his wife shared updates about his condition on Facebook, churches and religious groups started to add Amore to their prayer chains.
“The only reason I’m still here is because of the prayers people offered me,” he said. As friends and families spread the word of his condition, congregations across the country started to pray for Amore, not counting the abundance of local support.
“Someone told their sister in Arkansas what was happening to me,” said Amore. “The entire church started to pray for me every week.”
Prayer chains with his name were shared across the country. Amore said churches were praying for him in Arkansas, North Carolina, New York and throughout Pennsylvania.
Locally, the Titusville Area Hospital staff would all take a moment at 11:15 to say a prayer for Amore. — 11:15 is the time that he took his lunch break every day, on the dot.
“The care and concern this community has shown me is just amazing,” said Amore.
After the parade had finished, some friends from the hospital came to visit with him. Speaking to the love and support he received from his fellow employees, Amore said, “they are the greatest group of people to work with I could ever have asked for.”
Throughout his battle with COVID-19, Amore said that he always heard from his fellow colleagues and that it helped keep him going. If the parade goers were hoping to make an impact, Amore assured them that they did. “I just can’t believe the outpouring of love shown to me today,” he said. “It was just terrific.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(1) comment
Such an amazing journey. I’m glad he didn’t let COVID-19 take over his life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.