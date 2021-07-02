Love in The Name of Christ (Love INC) announced that the Homes of Hope Transitional Housing Program will be accepting applications through July 31, 2021 from anyone wishing to apply.
This program was created to empower single parent families to achieve sustainable housing. The program addresses physical and mental health needs, facilitates goal setting, life skill development classes and networking with services to support self-sufficiency.
Qualified applicants include:
One adult and up to three children under the age of 12, legally residing together.
The current situation finds that applicants are either homeless, living in a hotel/motel or facing eviction.
A family has a sustainable source of income other than assistance and/or social security.
The current or last residence was in Titusville Love in The Name of Christ service area.
The applicant can physically live and function independently.
The applicant and household members do not have criminal charges against another person.
The application assessment is a multi-step process to determine readiness for working towards self-sufficiency. A mentor couple will offer support and guidance during and up to one year after obtaining permanent housing.
Homes of Hope is a transitional housing ministry for those who are “homeless” single parents with three children or less under the age of 12 who are motivated to change their lives for the better.
This is not a homeless shelter. Homes of Hope is a ministry program, providing classes in life issues with regards to personal, social, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as teaching money management from a faith perspective.
To participate, applicants must be highly motivated to be a part of the program, meaning they are ready and willing to take the next steps to spiritual, emotional and financial freedom.
A program fee of 30% of the applicant’s income is charged monthly to participate. During this program, the applicant and their family will be housed in an apartment which provides a clean and orderly setting which promotes emotional and residential stability while learning to manage life better.
If the need arises, Love INC will also present applicants with opportunities to participate in training programs that fit their individual skill level. Applicants will sign an occupancy agreement based with a term to be decided by mentor(s) and staff liaison(s.) The occupancy agreement may be extended if the need arises.
These timeframes are ultimately approved by the Board.
All furniture and household goods except food are supplied by the ministry, however it is expected that applicants will bring clothes and whatever personal items needed. Love INC supplies the rest.
Applicants will be supported by a mentor(s) through the whole program, complying with their requests to meet goals and stay on track. The mentor(s) also provide support for children as needed and will encourage them to participate in programs to benefit them at their age level. Mentor(s) along with the staff liaison(s) will monitor the cleanliness of the apartment and parenting skills as they make their visits.
Homes of Hope is a proven model of ministering to those with need for housing and self-improvement. Statistics show that the church and ministries such as Love INC have the greatest impact on transforming lives.
For more information or to apply, call (814) 827-4882 or stop into the offices at 220 W. Central Avenue on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
