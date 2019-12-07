A group of roughly 150 volunteers recreated the city of Bethlehem right in Titusville Friday, using a wide assortment of props, costumes and animals to tell the story of Jesus Christ’s birth.
Hosted by Grace Fellowship Church, A Night in Bethlehem made its return to the Titusville area for the 12th iteration of the annual event.
For a live nativity that lasts only two nights, much planning and preparation goes into the historical recreation. According to Niki Baik, one of the organizers of A Night in Bethlehem, preparations for the event begin back in October and continue all the way into December. Crunch time really takes effect in the final week before premiere, as faux buildings are raised, a menagerie of animals is rented and costumes are gathered together.
Despite the large amount of work required, Babs Kennedy, the head of costumes for A Night in Bethlehem, said it is all worth it for those involved.
“We look at it as a gift to the community, and we are so thankful to bring the story to life in our own interpretation,” Kennedy said.
Camels, Roman legionnaires and Bethlehem village folk rub shoulders through the streets of the recreation of the ancient city. Visitors to the event navigate these busy roadways from the safety of their cars, though not without having to pay a tax to Caesar before passing through. Everyone who comes to A Night in Bethlehem is given a coin to hand off to the soldiers, recreating the actual taxes imposed by the Romans.
The animals used in the event are rented from Felger Exotics, an Ohio nativity and petting zoo company. The volunteers mostly come from Grace Fellowship Church, according to Baik, though other congregations join in as well.
Damian Fedei, who plays an angel for the event, said the volunteers tried to follow scripture as closely as possible for each aspect of the miniaturized Bethlehem. He described the event as a labor of love, saying that the volunteers “do it from the heart.”
Over the years, A Night in Bethlehem has grown in popularity. A long line of cars formed along McKinney Road, where the entrance to the event is found. According to Baik, roughly 2,100 people visited the recreation last year, drawing in people from all over.
Despite the faux Roman tax collectors, the nativity scene itself is free to visit, though donations of non-perishable food are accepted for the Titusville Area Food Bank. While repeat visitors to A Night in Bethlehem may find it looking relatively similar to past years, Baik said the volunteers made many updates to the nativity, including a newly constructed version of the tax collector booth near the front.
A Night in Bethlehem will take place again tonight, from 6-9 p.m., at Grace Fellowship Church, located at 2 McKinney Road.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.