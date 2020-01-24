A local fire department is hoping lots of people will be bowled over by their upcoming fundraiser.
The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Soup and Dessert Supper on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the firehall in Hydetown.
The event is the first in a monthly series that continues through April. It’s a big fundraiser for the fire department that offers at least a dozen varieties of soup, dinner rolls, homemade desserts and beverages, according to Isabelle Hull, a member of the department’s auxiliary.
Hull tried to list all the types of soup that would be available, but couldn’t quite come up with a couple. She was certain folks could choose from: hot chili, mild chili, chicken noodle, green pepper, turkey noodle, taco, broccoli cheese, bean and ham, potato and mushroom.
“People should come early if they want the best selection,” Hull said. “It’s all you can eat.”
The cost for a belly full of soup is $7 for adults and $3 for children under 10. Quarts to go are $8.
Hull said the department has held the annual soup suppers for many years and the proceeds contribute significantly to the department. She is concerned, though, for the future of the “souper” fundraiser.
“This might be the last year we do it,” she said. “We need more help if we want to keep doing it.”
Eric Nikolaison, the department’s chief, agreed that it’s tough to get help. “One of the first questions we ask when someone joins is if they can help with fundraisers,” he said. “It’s a huge part of supporting the department.”
“It takes a lot of money to run a department,” he said. “People see that the department got a grant, but that goes toward the big stuff. Fundraisers help with the day-to-day expenses like putting fuel in the trucks, keeping heat in the building and keeping the lights on.”
In addition to encouraging people to eat soup on Saturday, Nikolaison encouraged more people to join the department. “People think if they join they have to go out and fight fires,” he said. “That’s not true. They can join and help in lots of other ways.”
Ladling soup is just one way.
