MEADVILLE — With school back in session, it is crucial for motorists to be extra cautious during the school pick-up and drop-off hours each day.
School bus safety is a high priority in Pennsylvania. Students, parents, teachers, administrators, transportation personnel and the motoring public all play important roles in keeping children safe while on or around the school bus. Breaking the School Bus Stopping law in Pennsylvania results in a fine totaling near $300, five points on the driving record and a 60-day license suspension.
Rules to make sharing the road with buses safe
— Never pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Never pass a school bus on the right, it is illegal and dangerous.
— If you are traveling in the same direction as a stopped school bus, you must stop as well. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
— Yellow flashing lights indicate that the bus is preparing to stop to pick up or drop off children. Allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing.
— Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm indicate that the bus is stopped, and that children are getting on or off. Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists must stop when they are behind the bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.
— The area ten feet around a school bus is at the highest risk for child being struck, stop your vehicle further than that to allow space for children to enter or exit. Be alert and aware on the road, children often are unpredictable.
Tips for parents/students
— Arrive at the school bus stop early so you won’t have to run across the road to catch the bus.
— When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic. Stand away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus. When waiting with your own child, teach them to wait until the stop arm is fully extended and the bus door opens before moving toward the bus.
— Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.
— Never push when getting on or off the school bus.
— Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.
— Be aware and cross with care! Wait until the school bus has stopped all traffic before stepping out onto the road.
— When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat. Never put your head, arms or hands out of the window.
— Talk quietly; do not distract your school bus driver.
— If there is an emergency, listen to the driver and follow instructions.
— Never cross the street behind the school bus.
— If you leave something on the bus or drop something outside of the bus, never go back for it. The driver may not see you and begin moving the bus.
