YWCA Titusville will be offering the Pennsylvania Women Work’s New Choices class. This is a free career development program available to job-seeking men and women. The program is great for individuals experiencing a career transition or looking for a new opportunity in their professional life.
The first class begins on Monday, Feb. 22 and runs throughout the week.
Through the one-week, two-hours-per-day online or in-person workshop, participants will work in both a group and one-on-one setting to learn critical professional development skills.
Participants will get prepared for a career move, set goals and create strategies to achieve them and become an expert at interviewing. Those who take part will also go home with a brand new resume and learn strategies to job-hunt during a pandemic.
New Choices is a safe and supportive environment where job seekers participate in exercises and discussions that provide career development and confidence building assistance. Over the last 25 years, more than 65,000 Pennsylvanians have found success with the New Choices program.
To register, call (814) 827-2746 or email director@ywcatitusville.org.
