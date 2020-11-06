Titusville Area Hospital (TAH) announced that it offers specialized physical therapy (PT) designed to help people with a prosthetic due to an amputation.
The individualized therapy and prosthetic training focuses on important skills to regain mobility and independence and to help patients get back to work or play.
Prosthetic training allows for one-on-one physical therapy with the expertise needed to reach each individuals’ goals.
There has been a lot of support for the prosthetic therapy offered at TAH PT as it has allowed patients to stay close to home while getting therapy. TAH PT is located on Central Avenue in Titusville.
Joe Carter, Certified Prosthetist Orthotist at Union Orthotics and Prosthetics, in Titusville, has been making and fitting his patients with prosthetics since 1976. He has treated many patients in the area over the years.
Carter is a supporter of the prosthetic therapy offered at TAH PT, “It is really nice to have a local team that can help our patients and the job they do is incredible,” Carter said.
Dan Hasbrouck, Physical Therapist Assistant, is the primary therapist providing treatment to patients in prosthetic therapy at TAH PT. He has worked closely with Joe Carter and his patients and stated “the open communication and team approach Joe and I have makes the therapy at TAH PT effective. Together we are able to give the patient the best quality care. He has shown trust in me and has taught me a great deal.”
When Hasbrouck works with patients he says “It’s important that people know we don’t completely understand the day-to-day mental battle that is present in their lives. I can never start a conversation with ‘I know how you feel,’ but that I will help you achieve your goals and help you be your best you, whether that be functionally, mentally, or both.”
Dylan Culbertson became a patient after an accident caused him to lose his leg. He has been with TAH PT since December 2019. “I would highly recommend TAH PT. Dan Hasbrouck, has especially been beneficial to my therapy,” Culbertson said. He has been working hard towards full mobility and is now able to get back to the things he enjoys, like riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes in his free time.
Dave Hellon is also a patient at TAH PT. He began therapy in June 2020 after he lost his leg due to health issues. “When I first came here I was still using a wheelchair and could not walk. Every visit I have made progress and now can walk using a walker. I was driving a long distance to another facility for therapy and was getting limited one-on- one therapy. When I came to the office I was surprised at the amount of one-on-one therapy I received. You don’t have to go to a ‘big city’ to receive great care. I have been working with Dan Hasbrouck and I can say he truly cares for his patients,” Hellon said.
Dan Montini, a patient since 2015, was in an accident causing him to lose both legs. Being a patient of five years, he is now graduated to the F.I.T (Functional Independent Training) program where he is able to utilize the therapy area without as much one-on- one support. “Starting out, I was not very social and didn’t want to come into a new environment with new people. When I came here everyone was so caring and made me feel at home. If anyone is nervous to start therapy, this place offers a warm welcome environment with caring therapists. It is top notch therapy with professional friendly people. When I come in, all of the staff ask me how I am doing, it really makes a difference,” Montini said.
In July 2020, Marci Cirell began therapy after an accident that resulted in the loss of her legs. She is a charming young woman with a desire to turn her accident into a positive. She hopes to start a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities and also raise awareness of access limitations for people with disabilities. “Dan (Hasbrouck) provides the ability to help gain and maintain confidence by helping you find your own strengths,” she said.
“This is not usually a service that people know about, until it is a need,” Hasbrouck said. “Our goal is to raise awareness of the services offered locally, so more can benefit”. For more information, call (814) 827-0354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.