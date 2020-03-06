Ida Tarbell, Titusville’s own muckraking journalist, and her work with McClure’s magazine is chronicled in “Citizen Reporters,” which tells the story of the magazine and Tarbell’s work.
Author of “Citizen Reporters” Stephanie Gorton, will open the Mercyhurst University Literary Festival on Thursday, March 19. Her free public talk will start at 8 p.m. in Taylor Little Theatre, E. 38th St, Erie.
Professor of English at Mercyhurst and director of the festival Dr. Jeff Roessner, notes, “We are thrilled to host Gorton for our reading series this year, particularly given her focus on Tarbell, who had so many local connections. It’s also especially timely because Tarbell was a trailblazer for women in journalism and she worked relentlessly to expose corruption - we need to remember how important those things are.”
Tarbell was born on a farm in Erie County in 1857 and later moved with her family to Titusville. Over the years, she emerged as one of the leading muckrakers of the Progressive Era and pioneered investigative journalism. She is best known for her 1904 book, “The History of the Standard Oil Company,” published as a series of articles in McClure’s magazine.
In her book, Gorton writes about the rise and fall of McClure’s, which drew over 400,000 readers and published groundbreaking stories like the investigation of Standard Oil that toppled the Rockefeller monopoly. Driving the revolutionary publication was Irish immigrant S. S. McClure along with his star reporter, Tarbell.
“The scrappy, bold McClure’s group—Tarbell, McClure, and reporters Ray Stannard Baker and Lincoln Steffens—cemented investigative journalism’s crucial role in democracy,” according to Gorton’s book description. “From their reporting on labor unrest and lynching, to their exposés of municipal corruption, their reporting brought their readers face to face with a nation mired in dysfunction. They also introduced Americans to the voices of Willa Cather, Arthur Conan Doyle, Robert Louis Stevenson, Joseph Conrad, and many others.”
