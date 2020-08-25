Dan Brawley has been creating flamingo displays in his lawn for years.
Brawley's displays, on Bank Street near the black bridge, feature nearly 300 plastic flamingos; some have googly eyes, some are only a few inches tall and some have parts that spin in the wind.
His oldest flamingo is 14 years old. If you look hard enough, there is even one blue flamingo hidden like Waldo. According to Brawley, it is tradition to hide a blue flamingo in the displays. “Always look for the blue flamingo,” said Brawley.
Brawley creates these complex displays “for the Lord.” “The Lord says to make people smile every day. This is how I make people smile,” said Brawley.
The flamingo flock stays in the yard during the summer. Brawley likes when visitors stop by and take pictures, as long as they are respectful. The displays are changed every two to three weeks, when Brawley has to mow the lawn.
