In keeping with directives from state and federal levels regarding the global health situation, Pleasantville Community Church has announced changes to its monthly schedule of services and ministries.
Music Night, held monthly on the third Friday, has been canceled for March and likely for April. It is expected to resume May 15.
Ladies Alive, a small group ministry for women and older teens held monthly on the third Saturday, will meet at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
Men’s and women’s Bible studies will continue to meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
For the next two weeks, Sunday school and worship will be canceled. Sunday school will continue to be canceled until Easter Sunday, April 12. Scheduling for the worship service will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.
The teen and young adult gathering will be held Sunday at 4 p.m., but the time the small group spends together will be shortened.
The annual Easter egg hunt, set for April 11, has been postponed. A similar event will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced.
Those with compromised immunity and ongoing health problems, as well as those who have begun to feel ill, should stay at home to keep themselves and others healthy.
As more information about COVID-19, confirmed cases of the virus and further governmental recommendations and restrictions are made available, the church’s schedule may be adjusted. For details, call Pastor Shawn Jacobson at (814) 589-7526 or (814) 589-7842. The church is located at 343 W. State St., Pleasantville.
