The weather is warming up and spring is just around the corner, so the Knights of Columbus are hosting a “Pancakes and More” breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Guests can stop by the former St. Titus School and have the Knights serve a freshly made breakfast on real plates with real silverware.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, bacon, eggs, sausage, potatoes and beverages. Come on out and enjoy the warm weather along with a warm breakfast. And don’t forget to “spring forward” the clocks!
