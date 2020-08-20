Good Morning. My email is working again, and I look forward to getting back to normal. I will be able to post more news with having this resource operating once again. I apologize for missing some news that folks sent me during the last few weeks.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Other programs are anticipated to return soon in one form or another.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the new pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. More details will be listed next week.
A “Chicken ‘n Biscuit” takeout dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12. Cupcakes will be the dessert for this month. Other details will be provided next week.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/Groups
— Townville Borough Council is urging residents to fill out their 2020 census and send it in. County officials called to remind residents of this.
An accurate count of all residents is important. This helps with funding the state receives from the federal government in regards to schools, roads and many other local services.
— The Hardy Hatter Red Hat ladies will meet on Saturday, Aug. 29th at 9:30 a.m. The group will have breakfast in Saegertown at the Factory Restaurant. Plans are to hold an auction at a later date.
— The 10th annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause” will be holding its event at Dave’s Place at the junction of state Routes 408 and 77 in Townville, on Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. The free, family-friendly event features an all-wheel cruise in for classic, unusual or “souped up” vehicles. All cars of various types will be present. Vehicle registration and admission are free. Anyone who registers a vehicle and donates a non-perishable food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
The event includes door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food from Dave’s Place and lots of vehicles cruising in throughout the day.
Awards for participants are voted on peoples-choice style by the event guests. Votes will be tallied and winners announced at 4 p.m. The awards are as follows: first place — trophy and $50; second place — trophy and $30; third place —trophy and $20; best bike — plaque; and best truck —plaque.
Proceeds benefit The Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. Non-perishable foods and monetary donations will be collected. Donations are appreciated. This is an outdoor event spread out over a large area where social distancing is easy to achieve. Those attending should wear a mask as a courtesy to other guests when social distancing is not possible.
Help with meals
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the Youth Center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. For more information, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons should eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. Exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in the Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest or more details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there are two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church, on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites operate from 4:30-6 p.m. For food needs on a different day, email Harry Zurasky at hzurasky123@gmail.com or call at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked of anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers to this outreach are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families.
Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
School news
— The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School are as follows (unless guideline directives change) from now until Aug. 31; Monday through Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no staff at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
— PENNCREST School District has set the beginning of the 2020-21 year for Sept. 2 for those students with last names that start with the letters “A to K.” On Sept. 3, students whose last names begin with “L to Z” will have their first day. Families with multiple last names can choose either date to send their household. Then, all students will attend for their second day on the Sept. 4. Student homeroom assignments will be available on Thursday, Aug. 20 by logging into “Townville news 8-18-2020.”
This year’s Open House will be done virtually. Teacher links will be shared on Aug. 31 through ClassDojo, as well as linked on the school website. For parents of a new kindergarten student wishing for their child to have a tour of the building, call (814) 337-1659 to arrange for a time to visit.
Finally, the only item most children will need for school this school year is a backpack. A water bottle and ear buds are also strongly encouraged.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe uses leftovers in a different way and offers a cooling, refreshing and sweet dessert or snack for the family to enjoy. “Peanut Butter Ice Cream Balls” uses the last of graham cracker crumbs and peanut butter you may have in your home, to make a coating many can be surprised with.
Mix 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 cup of peanut butter to make the coating. From a quart of vanilla ice cream, take good-sized scoops of the ice cream and coat them well with the crumb mixture. Freeze immediately and keep frozen until ready to serve.
Have a happy...
Sunday’s birthday celebrations are Lewrose Myers, Destinee Saxton and Charles Steadman. Roberta Custard, Bonnie Waid and Ruth Bond have their birthday on the 24th, while Kim Hollabaugh, Erik Tessmer and my grandson, Kodey Kuberry, share their day on the 25th. Sharing the 26th are Chip Cleland and Aaron Bryant, with the 27th shared by Colby Vanderhoof and Mitchell Worley. The last birthday for the week is Jaricka Simmerman.
Rahn and Sue Hill have an anniversary on Sunday. Andy and Bev Gates have their anniversary on the 25th. Jim and Laurie Detweiler have the last anniversary for the week, on the 28th.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, send a message via Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
