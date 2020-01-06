Welcome to The Veterans Corner.
Congress established Vet Centers in 1979 because a significant number of Vietnam combat and era Veterans were not accessing VA services at the same levels as Korean and World War II Veterans. Over the past 40 years, Veterans have used Vet Centers as a place for assistance as well as camaraderie.
Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers. They provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional readjustment counseling. Eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families can use the services.
Vet Center staff offers readjustment counseling to make a successful transition from military to civilian life or after a traumatic event experienced in the military. Staff members offer individual, group, marriage and family counseling in addition to referral and connection to other VA or community benefits and services.
Vet Center counselors and outreach staff are many times Veterans themselves. Experienced staff can discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma.
One of the main benefits at Vet Centers is confidential readjustment counseling services. Clients can receive confidential readjustment counseling services at 300 Vet Centers, 80 mobile Vet Centers, numerous outstations and community access points as well as 24/7 through the Vet Center Call Center. More than 2,000 staff are ready to assist eligible Veterans, active duty service members and their families with a wide range of services, ranging from socioeconomic concerns to dealing with the trauma associated with war, sexual assault and psychological injury.
The Erie Vet Center is located at 240 West 11th Street. Suite 105, Erie Pa. 16501. There main phone number is 1 (814) 453-7955. They have outreach meeting all throughout the region. Give them a call on how to get enrolled. Tell them Charlie Castelluccio sent you.
It has been a while since the last time I posted this information. If you are a veteran and you go to a local emergency department or are admitted to a community hospital, for care, you must notify the Erie VA within 72 hours. The Erie VA Care in the Community number is 1 (814) 860-2320 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday) After 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, you can call 1 (814) 868-8661 and ask for the Medical Administration Assistant. (Note) This is for Veterans that are enrolled in the Erie VA. VA payment is not guaranteed.
Till next week praying for all service members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.