By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
With area students off school on the first day of spring, one might expect the playground at Burgess Park in Titusville to be filled with kids sliding and swinging.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday — not during the lunch hour anyway. Not a single soul was at the park. It’s possible the overcast weather kept people away or maybe families are adhering to recommendations to practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Federal guidelines released on Monday urge all Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people; to avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, or social visits; and not to go out to restaurants or bars. This week, restaurants and bars were limited to providing take-out service only.
On Thursday, that order was expanded to a closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses.
Since the virus an be transmitted between people who are in close contact with each other — about a 6-foot radius — avoiding playgrounds, even on the first day of spring, seems a wise decision.
As families and individuals do their best to follow guidelines and endure cancellations and closures, it may be the perfect time to spend some individual time outdoors getting a jump on spring chores, with some cooperation from Mother Nature.
The “s” word does appear briefly in the forecast for the Titusville area in the next seven days, according to Meteorologist Tom Atkins of WJET in Erie.
We could see some of the white stuff from Sunday night into Monday but it won’t stick around long. Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees. The rest of the week could offer some rain showers. Maybe the lawn mower could use a tune up.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
