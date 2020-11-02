Titusville residents were given a spooky weather report this year as it rained for a majority of Thursday evening.
While the weather may have dampened the mood of a few trick-or-treaters, it didn’t lessen the turnout at several Titusville Halloween events as hundreds of kids showed up outside Donovan and Bauer Auto Group and the Titusville Police Station for some scares and some sweets.
Many residents stayed six feet away from their candy bowls to try to make this year’s festivities the safest in memory. While there were the usual superhero and clown costumes, there were a surprising number of inflated T-Rex’s terrorizing Titusville’s streets.
“Papa, look at how much candy I got,” said seven-year-old Scarlette Lorenz, of Titusville, at the Donovan and Bauer Trunk-or-Treat. Lorenz, who has gone to 7 of the 10 trunk-or-treats hosted by the car dealership, knew exactly where to go to get the most sweets.
As she has family who help run the event, Lorenz has been going since she was a baby. When asked if Halloween would be the same without the event, she responded with a resounding “No!”
Lorenz dressed as a clown for Halloween, just like her dad. “I love scary, it runs in the family,” said Lorenz.
The trunk-or-treat is not the only Lorenz family tradition. After going to the haunted house, she said that her family always unwinds the same way, “We watch a scary movie at the end of the night with popcorn and everything.” While the movie might be the scariest thing Lorenz watches on TV tonight, it isn’t nearly as scary as another event in Titusville.
As families walked the candy- heavy downtown streets, the nearby Titusville Police Department haunted house attracted the biggest crowd. A “Keep out, dead inside” sign greeted local kids and their families as they waited in line to be scared by Titusville’s finest.
This year’s haunted house featured fewer actors and more robotic characters, in order to adhere to social distancing. The pathways were also widened, and only one group was allowed in at a time.
“It was awesome,” said Brady Morgan, 5, of Titusville. “It scared me good, I even screamed at a couple people when they jumped out at me.” Brady loves the annual haunted house, “I’d never miss it. Last year I even cried.”
Brady went through the haunted house with his friends Nicholas Baum and Rowdy Elslager. Baum, who has been to all five Titusville Police haunted houses, thought this year’s fog and darkness brought a new aspect of scary to the event. “I couldn’t see anything,” said Baum. “I had to take out my phone and turn on the flashlight.”
While the friends might have disagreed about whether this was the best haunted house yet, they were in agreement as to what scared them the most. The boys thought the girl who jumped out at the end was the scariest, followed closely by the scarecrow and White Walker from HBO’s Game of Thrones.
While the night may have been full of tricks, Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon was glad to give the Titusville residents a real treat. “Kids come up to us all year long about the haunted house,” said LeGoullon.
The chief, however, couldn’t take all the credit as the idea for the haunted house was started by the former police chief and officers.
“I have to give credit to Harold Minch. He started this,” LeGoullon said. Minch was the previous Chief of Police before LeGoullon took over in 2018.
LeGoullon was happy to continue the event and is glad to see what is has turned into. “It was a success then, it has really taken off,” said LeGoullon. The idea for the haunted house was presented to Minch by Jason Bean. Bean, a former sheriff, said that he and the former chief understood the value of good public relations.
“I was always good at PR because I came from that background,” said Bean. “I brought that with me. Harold was good at PR too but we didn’t do much of it. I asked him, he gave me the ok, then we just rolled with it.”
Bean said that through the years they’ve had as many as 2,000 people go through the haunted house. With the rain and the pandemic, Bean was amazed at the line of people, “I’m blown away and humbled by the amount of kids.”
While many Titusville kids waited in line for the various events, traditional trick-or-treaters still walked the streets of downtown filling their bags and pumpkins with candy.
According to Autumn Grey, the best streets are “probably Spruce Street, but Walnut is pretty good too.” Grey went around with her friends collecting their favorite candies. When asked what her favorite candy was she responded “I’d have to say Snickers, but I really like them all.”
Grey hoped to get enough candy so that when her parents steal some she won’t notice. “They’re always looking for my chocolate,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
