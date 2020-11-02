GUYS MILLS — One local couple has witnessed the impact of harmful words and actions. But today, they are setting the wheels in motion to prove that actions speak louder than words.
“If we all join together we can build a safe place,” said Pamela Smith. “We can make that difference.”
Smith and Todd Crago are hosting a “Vision Walk” at 14047 state Route 198, Guys Mills, today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location is known as the old Sto Rox football camp and, more recently, the Vision Quest Camp.
The mission is to transform the property into a “safe place” for victims of domestic violence. “We are looking at a property that would be large enough to house victims, provide programs and start teaching them the skills that they need. We see it as a sanctuary so they can make the transitions that they need,” Smith said. “As we started the planning for this, we realized this is going to be bigger than the two of us can do on our own. We have decided to reach out for more help.”
“Not only are we looking for financial assistance, but also skilled contributions,” Smith said. “With this project being in its infancy, there are so many things that we need assistance with.”
“We decided to hold a vision walk on the property,” she said. “This would give interested parties the chance to walk the property with us, hear our plans and even offer more suggestions that we may have overlooked. We are also asking for other community organizations to come join us on this walk. Organizations that could benefit from a place like this, or can contribute with their expertise.”
For several years the couple has held fundraisers for domestic shelters, victims programs and public awareness. “Even though we have been successful, we have always wanted to do more,” Smith said.
In her years as a deputy sheriff for Crawford County, sitting in on countless Protection from Abuse (PFA) hearings, Smith has heard people say “they have nowhere to go.” The common response from victims is just one motivation for their desire to do more.
Smith is also the Team Leader for the Meadville Shimmy Mob. The group performs to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault and raises funds for Women’s Services.
“We have had so many survivors tell us ‘thank you for what you are doing’, and tell their story of how they finally got the courage to leave and pick their kids up and keep driving to start a new life, or move to a shelter, or a friend’s house,” she said. “Domestic violence is sadly something people try to hide. You are made to feel it is your fault, like it is your dirty little secret, but these women and children need to know they are not alone.”
The stories of violence are too common, Smith said. “Let’s face it, we all know someone who has been mentally, physically or emotionally abused. It comes in all forms. Some leave physical scars, and others leave emotional scars,” she said.
“As children you hear stories from other parents, or children coming to your home, and they talk about things going on in their home — Mommy or daddy throwing things, or hitting the other parent,” she said. “It is so depressing, because I listen in court, or hear about it from children I meet in my personal life over the years.”
“It is learned behavior. These children are growing up believing that this is okay and you are supposed to treat your significant other or child this way, so in turn they do the same, or accept this behavior in their adult relationships, and the cycle continues,” she said. “On average people leave abusive relationships three times. Why do they go back? There are a number of reasons. Many times they have kids with them and they don’t want their children growing up in a broken home.”
“Another excuse we have all heard, and may have said ourselves — ‘If only I would have done this or that differently’ or ‘it isn’t always bad,’’ she said. “Sadly, most of the time, various forms of abuse happen so slowly that people don’t even realize it is happening until they are completely sucked into the relationship.”
Between 960,000 and 3,000,000 incidents of domestic violence are reported each year, while many other incidents go unreported.
According to the CDC, one in four women, and one in seven men, will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetime. About one in three women and nearly one in six men experience some form of sexual violence during their lifetime.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.