On Friday afternoon, President of the Titusville Lion’s Club Mark Conrad presented Barbara Duncan, owner of Strays Love Us Rescue Program (SLURP) a much needed donation check. Along with Duncan, SLURP volunteer Bob Antill was present. Bob and his brother Guy Antill have become lifelines for SLURP as volunteer numbers have started to dwindle. The Antill brothers have helped the rescue reach a milestone of 100 adoptions. Duncan was extremely grateful for the donation and wanted to give “a big thank you to the Titusville Lions club for the generous donation.”
SLURP usually operates a store where they sell items to help fund the rescue program, but that store has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The store closure hasn’t been the only challenge for SLURP, as Duncan has had to pay for five emergency rescues recently. These emergency rescues come with thousands of dollars of vet bills and other expenses per animal.
Due to these circumstances, SLURP has a need for donations to continue to help area animals. Those who wish to help can send donations to 337 E. Spring Street. There are also donation opportunities through SLURP’s Facebook page. Currently there is wreath raffle going on via Facebook. The lottery ticket covered wreath’s are being provided by Betty Hutchinson.
