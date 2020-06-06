Kate McAllister, daughter of Dr. Scott and Donna McAllister, has been named the 2020 recipient of the Carrell Rainey Science Scholarship. She was selected to receive the honor by the Titusville High School science faculty.
The criteria used to select the scholarship recipient reflect the values of Rainey, who taught ninth grade science for 36 years. Rainey wanted his students to think and expand their minds by doing more than the basic requirements of the class. He pushed them to select the most challenging courses offered at the high school.
Rainey also talked to the students about doing the right thing. He frequently reminded his classes about the importance of never cheating on academic work. He stressed that building a good reputation was much more important than a good grade on a single test.
Because Rainey thought that science was such an important subject, the recipient of the scholarship must have taken most of the academic science classes offered at the high school, achieving excellent grades in each of them. They must be planning to attend a college or university to pursue a degree in a science-related field.
McAllister satisfies all of these requirements. She has been accepted and plans to attend Clemson University in the fall to study Pre-med. She is currently taking the most challenging course offered at Titusville High School and will graduate as the Salutatorian of the 2020 class.
She has been on the high honor roll for all four of her academic years. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, has served as the junior class president and captain of the varsity swim team. Additionally, McAllister was also a varsity cheerleader, a member of the Spirit Club and a cast member of the junior-senior play in 2018 and 2019.
She was the director of the Student United Way and the Rotary International Club. She was the founder and president of S.P.A.R.K. (Spreading Positivity and Reinforcing Kindness). She also participated in the Rotary Foreign Exchange Program in Spain and a missionary service trip to Ecuador.
In addition to all these ativities, she has also worked at Cross Creek, served as a lifeguard at the Titusville High School pool, read to students at the Early Childhood Learning Center, worked for the Holiday Lights at Burgess Park, visited patients in nursing homes and helped at the Rotary pasta dinner.
The Carrell Rainey Science Scholarship was established in May of 2002, when Rainey died suddenly. He absolutely loved teaching ninth grade science. One time he told his wife that he could not believe he was being paid for doing something that was so much fun.
Therefore, his wife, Betty, and his children decided that the most fitting memorial for him would be this scholarship, by which even after his death, he can still encourage and help students continue their science education.
Additional contributions to the Carrell Rainey Science Scholarship in his memory are always welcome at the Titusville High School Alumni office, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville.
