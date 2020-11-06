The City of Titusville has a new mayor in Jon Crouch after former mayor, Dennis Peden, resigned from his position on City Council through a letter sent to council members over the weekend.
Peden, who was not present at Monday’s City Council meeting, sent the short letter to council members on Saturday stating his immediate resignation and that he wished them well in “budget deliberations and future issues facing the community.”
“I feel it is in my best interest, my family’s best interest and the interest of the community to do so,” Peden said of his resignation in the letter.
Crouch and fellow council members Sara Jones and Jason Witosky voted to accept Peden’s resignation, although Jones said she did so “with regret” and Crouch and Witosky said they did so to fulfill Peden’s wishes. William McCrillis voted “no” to the acceptance of Peden’s resignation.
As a result, the council voted 3-1 to appoint Crouch, who served as deputy mayor under Peden, as the new mayor of Titusville and unanimously appointed McCrillis as the next deputy mayor. Jones provided the only “no” vote for Crouch’s appointment.
Crouch added that no one on council had been in contact with Peden since they received the letter, and all four council members wished him and his family the best in the future.
City Manager Neil Fratus said the City will soon begin the process to find someone to fill Peden’s seat on the council.
In other business of the council on Monday, council members voted to approve a proposal from the Shade Tree Commission that would see the City take over the tree removal portion of the commission’s responsibilities.
Crouch noted that although the City would handle the bidding and budgeting for the removal of trees, the City would continue to consult the commission on such matters and it would still handle the planting and trimming of trees in the city.
“This doesn’t mean that we are not going to be soliciting their help for a while until we get this process going,” Crouch said.
Herdle can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
