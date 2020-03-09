After John Bowser, the previous owner of Wentworth Ford in Guys Mills decided to retire, he and Jason Pottle began the process of being approved by Ford to transfer the business to Pottle.
The local Ford franchise sells new and used vehicles, parts and includes certified technicians who provide car care for Ford owners.
Bowser had owned Wentworth Ford for 38 years and it has been in business since the 1950s.
“Buying Wentworth Ford was an exciting opportunity,” Pottle said.
He had been looking at new car dealerships and the owner was looking to retire.
Pottle said his father was on jury duty three years ago and had sat next to Bowser. The two began talking. His father said that Pottle was interested in a new car dealership, which sparked communication between the two. They began the process of transferring the business over to Pottle through Ford.
“It took three years to get approved through Ford,” Pottle said.
Because he had not previously owned a new car dealership, the process was more in depth and took a longer period of time to get approved.
Although he’s had the business for almost three months, Pottle said that it’s been good few months. He added that it has been nice to get to meet new people.
With the business already well-established and with long-term employees, it’s been neat to meet them and get to know the community, Pottle said.
Wentworth Ford was officially transferred to him in December during the slow season, and Pottle is looking forward to the pickup of business through spring and into summer.
Before coming to Guys Mills, Pottle owned an independent used car lot for 10 years in the Pittsburgh area
He also owns Steubenville Pike Auto, which is located in the Pittsburgh area.
Pottle currently lives in the Pittsburgh area, but travels up to dealership throughout the week.
