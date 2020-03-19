WARREN COUNTY — In an effort to improve customer service options to the public, the Allegheny National Forest is temporarily accepting mail-in permits.
Requested permits or passes will be mailed back as soon as it is processed, with an accurate return address.
The following permits can be requested by mail or phone at any of three offices; ATV/UTV annual permits, annual day-use pass and firewood permits.
Annual Senior Pass, Lifetime Senior Pass and America the Beautiful can be purchased online at store.usgs.gov/pass.
All checks or money orders must be filled out payable to the USDA Forest Service. No cash will be accepted.
Allegheny National Forest offices are located at; the Marienville District Ranger Station,131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239; Bradford District Ranger Station, 29 Forest Service Dr., Bradford, PA 16701 and Supervisors Office, 4 Farm Colony Dr., Warren, Pa. 16365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.