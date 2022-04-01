In March of 2021, historian and local legend David Weber passed away. Weber dedicated his life to studying the Oil Region and what made it special.
To honor Weber, and his favorite time period, the Titusville Area United Way, as well as local organizations, are coming together to create the David L. Weber Community Garden.
Some crucial steps were taken to make the garden a reality on Tuesday as the garden’s advisory committee met for the first time.
Weber loved World War II history, and those who knew him, or just gave him a ride to and from town, would always hear about how victory garden’s in the 1940s saved this nation.
Terri Wig, United Way garden liaison, said that Weber would come to her frequently and talk about the need for a community garden in Titusville. She said she feels guilty that his dream was not turned into a reality while he was still with us, but is happy to get started building something toward his legacy. “We need to get going and get to work,” said Wig.
The committee hopes that the garden will be completed by Memorial Day this year, Monday, May 30, when it will be dedicated to Weber with his sister in attendance. However, with so much work to do, any delay in progress could force the opening date to change.
On Tuesday, the group held their first meeting. In attendance were several key players including Melissa Bergman, Emi Fox, Neil Fratus, Sara Jones, Traci Middleton, Stella Ruggiero, Ashley Sweda, Sarah Miller and Terri Wig. These individuals represent some of the key players who will be involved in the project including the City of Titusville, the Titusville Area School District, as well as those with gardening and agricultural backgrounds. Emi Fox was selected as committee chair.
The collection of individuals who are on the committee have a wide range of expertise and experience. Wig described this as “getting people of different interests, backgrounds, strengths, weaknesses and organizations.”
This diversification of those involved will make sure that the project has someone who specializes in every aspect of creating the garden.
“Looking at the group, I’m not a gardener like some of the others, but I am an organizer and this project requires different abilities to be put together,” she said.
Collective impact encapsulates the nature of the project. Besides honoring Weber’s legacy, the garden will hopeful be a place of civic pride.
“This garden will beautify the city, help with food insecurity and be a great teaching tool,” said Wig. Those working to create the garden hope that it will make gardening at home more accessible. If city residents see how easy it is to grow fruits and vegetable at the garden, they may try to grow something at home.
While Tuesday was an organizational meeting, progress and planning was also discussed. On the status of the garden, the City is waiting for the lot to dry up before they then level the garden and add gravel. The timeline is currently unknown.
Once the lot is ready, the garden will need to be built. Helping the committee was Ashley Sweda, permaculturist. Besides helping plan where beds will go, and what material is needed, Sweda will be helping to make sure the garden is “extremely conducive to growing.”
The group also discussed the possibility of building a pavilion for educational opportunities. Wig said that the pavilion would be used for workshops, classes, lectures and presentations.
Moving forward, the group also discussed some key aspects of the garden that still need to be worked out. There will be guidelines for how to use the garden, known as the “rules of the rows.”
The current set of rules was created by looking at what other community gardens have used across the country, but the group also wants to look at what area community gardens have used for rules.
There was also a talk about protecting the garden. The garden will have a four-foot metal fence around it’s perimeter. The group talked about potentially installing security cameras and “under surveillance” signs to further deter passers-by from snagging a fruit or vegetable when they walk by.
They also need to decide how to protect their crops from those on the inside, and there was a discussion about having kids and pets in the garden. The group seemed to be in agreement that no matter what they decide, dogs and kids at the minimum will need to be leashed and supervised respectively.
As the meeting came to a close, the group considered next steps to be taken. Topics included the use of tools, who will benefit from the food produced and who will take over the beds for the first year.
With much still to be discussed and decided upon, the committee wanted the public to know that it is not too late to get involved. To donate or take part in the garden, call the United Way at (814) 827-1322.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
