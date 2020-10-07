Despite the fact that Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, Titusville City Council voted to stick to tradition and hold trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 during its meeting Tuesday night.
Councilman William McCrillis said that Thursday is the day residents have been used to holding trick-or-treating on for years, especially since the incident surrounding the abduction and murder of Shauna Howe in Oil City after a Halloween party in 1992.
Councilman Jason Witosky added that although he was not opposed to holding trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, he knew of residents who “love Halloween and kind of go overboard” for the holiday and have already taken Oct. 29 off to prepare for trick-or-treating.
“I would hate to throw a wrench in their gears,” Witosky said.
Other nearby communities have already moved their trick-or-treating to Saturday, so that could give area children the opportunity to trick-or-treat multiple times as well, Witosky said.
The council also approved use of the Ed Myer Complex by the Titusville Council on the Arts for this month’s installment of its “Movies in the Park” on Oct. 23, following the Titusville YWCA’s Fall Fest that day.
Sarah Miller, the executive director of the Titusville Council on the Arts, asked council Tuesday if the organization could be given permission to burn contained fires in burn barrels to keep participants warm during the event, which council allowed. Miller said the “Movies in the Park” date in September was cancelled due to cold weather.
In other business of the council Tuesday, City Manager Neil Fratus told the council members that city officials will host a Community Day in Sunset Heights Park from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday to hear input from residents about the park and any other concerns they may have.
A fire truck, police car and equipment from public works will be present during the event for families to check out, and lunch will be provided to participants, Fratus said.
