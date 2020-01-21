Lions club educated about Venango Conservation District

At a recent Lions Club meeting, the club welcomed their keynote speaker Jane Price, agriculture tech resource conservationist with Venango Conservation District (VCD). A Clarion University graduate with a love for science, equestrian competition and the outdoors, her career was perfect for her, as she wanted to make a difference for the betterment of the environment. The state’s 66 conservation districts have served as leaders, addressing local natural resource concerns at the county level.
The Venango Conservation District, established in 1961, focuses on conserving natural resources in Venango County. Conservation districts were initially established to promote the value of conserving soil and water to farmers. She discussed many of her roles and responsibilities under the district’s direction, highlighting being a liaison with farmers relating to watersheds and compliance issues with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The District also promotes best practices for land and timber management, addressing dirt and gravel road erosion problems, and the potential effects of new construction on land and forests, along with other natural resource preservation efforts. The VCD’s office location is at Two Mile Run County Park, 1793 Cherrytree Rd. in Franklin. She mentioned that Two Mile Run County Park has 2,700 acres of outdoor enjoyment that isn’t just for fishing and hunting enthusiasts. The park features 144-acre Justus Lake, canoeing and kayaking, boat rentals, volleyball courts, a beach for swimming, and cottage and farmhouse rentals to the public near park campgrounds along with a multitude of trails for hiking, biking and horse riding.
A comprehensive list of all resources under the district can be found at venangocd.org
Club President Mark Conrad thanked the members for their holiday participation in the annual Salvation Army Kettle Bell ringing, organizing the Santa parade and Schiede Park gazebo decorating. He also reminded members that although it is cold now, the club will begin planning for the spring broom sales at Tractor Supply and Value Card sales, which will likely commence in April.
