By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Before a lengthy conversation about this past weekend’s flooding, Titusville’s City Council heard about the opening of a new store and approved several special events for city residents to enjoy.
After most of the evening’s agenda had been covered, City Council moved its next meeting from 7 p.m. to 7:30, taking into account the Emergency Service’s National Night Out.
Phil Johnston, the CEO of Goodwill for Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania, came all the way to Titusville to announce a new store coming to the City.
Goodwill will be opening a new location in the Drake Mall. After closing three locations due to the pandemic, Titusville was selected among a list of 10 locations for a new store. Johnston said that he wants to help the community, and hopes to partner with other nonprofits in the area to help them thrive.
During the manager’s report, City Manager Neil Fratus updated council on the city’s Oil Region Alliance membership. Council had previously tabled the issue until funding in the budget could be found. The dues will be paid from the City’s contingency account.
Fratus also mentioned a couple events happening in the city including the Concerts in the Park on Monday nights, and the Lil Blessings Boutique event happening at Scheide Park.
Fratus finished the report by asking business owners to help clean and beautify the City before Oil Fest. Fratus said that there will be an event on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. where volunteers will go around and help make the City look more presentable before thousands of people attend the event.
Piggybacking on what Fratus had said, Mayor Jon Crouch said that the airport is hosting a parachute event. The event will last from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. The event will be capped off with an all day car show.
Under old business, the city had to amend the MMO for the police pension. The pension calculation is low and needs to be adjusted to reflect what the true numbers will be. This was passed unanimously.
City Council also approved two special events, one for worship and one for racing.
The Grace Fellowship Church had a special event approved for their Worship in the Park. The event, which will feature music and prayer, will be at the Scheide Park gazebo the first Monday after the Concerts in the Park finish. The event will start at 7 p.m. and run until 8:30. It is a public event, and all are encouraged to attend.
The City has had a working relationship with Drake Well BMX, helping out with the track by giving the time of their public works crews. Continuing the partnership, City Council unanimously approved a special event to allow the track to host a Gold Cup and State qualifier race Aug 6-8. It is expected, according to Kelly MacDonald of Drake Well BMX, that the race weekend could draw in 200 riders, and bring close to 1,000 people into town.
Council also took action on two minor matters, including a revision to the CDBG-CV program. Council had approved CDBG-CV funds to be used for ventilation work at Benson Memorial Library.
The City needed to move an additional $191.60 to the project for wages.
Council also approved a renewal of an agreement to supply water to Pleasantville Borough. The two municipalities have had an agreement in place since 1964, and need a simple renewal, with no changes to rates.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.