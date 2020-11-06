The final puzzle piece has been fit as The Mercantile (Merc) is now full with the addition of Johnson’s Sundae Funday. The Mercantile is a retail incubator located in Towne Square in Titusville. It includes indoor shops and a dining space.
When asked why they opened up an ice cream store, both Josh and Alisha Johnson pointed to their kids. “Our kids really love ice cream,” said Alisha. “But there was no place to get it in the winter.” When the kids went back to school, all the local ice cream shops in Titusville would close up. The Johnson’s decided that they would step in and provide local residents with a frosty treat even when the weather itself may be frosty.
When the Johnson’s saw that there was a new business incubator in town, they decided the timing was perfect. The Merc’ allowed Sundae Funday a space where their customers could eat inside without committing to a large retail space.
Sundae Funday will lean into their winter availability by offering Hershey’s Hard ice cream, with seasonal flavors when available. Currently, along with a range of flavors, Sundae Funday is serving pumpkin ice cream for those who crave pumpkin-flavored everything when fall rolls around.
As the holiday season is on the horizon, the Johnson’s are planning to offer eggnog, peppermint stick and Dutch apple ice cream flavors. Along with hard ice cream, Sundae Funday has soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and those interested in sharing a large treat with that someone special may opt for a banana split.
The Johnsons, who live in Pleasantville, will continue to work their jobs while running the ice cream store. Josh works at a chemical plant while Alisha works for a publishing company.
Josh, who was born and raised in the area, is glad to offer the local residents another place to cool off even on a cool day.
Sundae Funday is open seven days a week. They are open from 3-7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 11-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and open 11-6 p.m. on “Sundae.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email ay gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.