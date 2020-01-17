The public is invited to a free event on Monday to celebrate the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the St. James Parish Hall, 112 E. Main St., Titusville.
The event is sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, the Titusville YWCA, the United Way of the Titusville Region and St. James Episcopal Church.
An open discussion focused on the Poor People’s Campaign will be led by David Fitz, dean of the Pitt-Titusville campus.
The Poor People’s Campaign, or Poor People’s March on Washington, was a 1968 effort to gain economic justice for poor people in the United States. It was organized by King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. It was carried out under the leadership of Ralph Abernathy in the wake of King’s assassination. After presenting an organized set of demands to Congress and executive agencies, participants set up a 3,000-person protest camp on the Washington Mall, where they stayed for six weeks in the spring of 1968.
The current “Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival” aims to mobilize people across the country to fight systematic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
Fitz’s presentation will be followed by a video and a discussion moderated by Rev. Martha Ishman, vicar of St. James.
The event is free and open to the public and includes a soup and salad dinner.
