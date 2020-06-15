Titusville Middle School got more math in Pa.

The Herald
Titusville Middle School (TMS) math students made their time count this year, according to Adam Preston, math teacher at the school.
Math classes at TMS use a computer program called Get More Math, Preston said. It was founded and developed by a Pennsylvania math teacher named Josh Britton. He shared the program with his colleagues and they liked it so much they convinced him to turn it into a company.
Get More Math spread quickly across Pennsylvania schools and the nation. Last month Get More Math shared a message on its Facebook page that Titusville Middle School was the school that had earned the most Get More Math points in the country.
Students earn points by correctly answering math problems on their first try. Problems cover all of the Common Core math standards and are available in every grade level, as well as many high school courses.
“All of the math teachers at TMS are very proud of the hard work and dedication that the students of TMS displayed in achieving this accomplishment this school year,” Preston said. “In addition, seventh grade student Elizabeth Watkins was given a special achievement award for earning over 50,000 Get More Math points this school year. This is an amazing feat, as the next highest point earner in the middle school had just over 10,000 points for the year. Elizabeth was also one of the top eight Get More Math point earners in the country, a group that includes many elementary students who used Get More Math to learn their math facts. All of Elizabeth’s points were earned in the more difficult problems covered following the Common Core standards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.