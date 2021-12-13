According to Erie Philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser, even if you don’t think you know Handel’s Messiah, you know parts of it.
The famous “Hallelujah Chorus” has since transcended the world of classical music, finding a place in popular culture.
The classic Christmas piece will be played in Titusville this weekend, when members of the Erie Philharmonic and traveling soloists will come to this city for a free performance at the First Presbyterian Church. The event is hosted by the Titusville Council on the Arts.
Handel’s Messiah is one of the longest running pieces that the Erie Philharmonic plays. The group, according to Weiser, has played the piece during the holidays since the 1950s.
“For us we look at a sense of tradition,” said Weiser. The Philharmonic came to Titusville in 2019 to play the piece, but the pandemic got in the way of the group returning.
The Philharmonic wasn’t able to hold any Handel’s Messiah performances, one of the first times that has happened since the ‘50s. Weiser said that is “cool” to play a piece that has so much history, and after what Northwest Pennsylvania has gone through since the beginning of 2019, it might mean a little more.
“It is even more special to come back after all of that,” he said. Weiser said that the piece is something that can make everyone feel a little better.
“The piece is uplifting even in a normal year, let alone uplifting in the world we are living in now,” he said.
Once the calendar hits December, the Erie Philharmonic switches to holiday mode. First comes the big Christmas concert, then comes Handel’s Messiah.
During this time of year, soloists from all across the country come to Erie to play with the Erie musicians. “Once you hit December you know that you are going to have these two big family-oriented concerts back to back,” said Weiser.
This Sunday’s performance will not be the first time the Philharmonic has sent a group of it’s musicians to Titusville. Those who attended the concert over the Summer will be happy to know that this weekend’s performance is indoors, with no threat of a downpour interrupting the musicians.
The city and the residents clearly impressed the Philharmonic with their dedication. “We played a concert at the Ed Myer complex in a downpour and we had an audience that stuck through it and clapped along,” said Weiser. “That is something that the musicians don’t get anywhere else.”
Weiser said that the concert showed the Philharmonic that the people of Titusville “love the music as much as the musicians do.” Weiser said they only have performances where they know they will have support and can get an audience.
This weekend’s performance will be the fist time that Handel’s Mesisah comes to Titusville for free. The group came in 2019, but this is the first concert that the Council on the Art’s donors are picking up the cost.
Executive Director of the Council on the Arts, Sarah Miller, said that after their performance in 2019, this is something she wanted to continue in town, but wasn’t possible.
“It is refreshing that we are allowed to have them back,” she said.
Miller said that this performance continues the partnership that the Council on the Arts and the Philharmonic have been able to cultivate. Miller said that the community has been receptive to the Philharmonic’s visits, and that she knows they will enjoy their return.
“I’m hoping to be able to bring them down again,” said Miller. “We want them to continue being a partner and having them come to the Titusville area.”
For those who wish to attend, it is first-come first- serve. The performance starts at 3 p.m., and the doors open an hour earlier at 2. Weiser said that attendees can expect a high quality performance, full of world class soloists.
“It is one of the most cathartic things to hear,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.