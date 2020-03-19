The Crawford County Department of Public Safety announced the cancelation of its annual severe weather tests.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Crawford County will not be conducting the annual severe weather exercise on March 26 including the 9 a.m. tornado siren tests.
The agency asks county residents to work together in their communities to help each other and support local businesses that are open. This is a good time to make an emergency plan, which includes continuity of operations and an emergency supply kit for home, work and the car. More information can be found at readypa.gov.
