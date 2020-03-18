On a day where people typically gather for their favorite spot for corned beef and green beer, the streets of Titusville were hushed and bare as local restaurants were instructed to close or end dine-in service to slow the spread of COVID-19.
At a news conference Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf directed state-owned liquor stores to shut down and restaurants to end dine-in service starting Tuesday for a period of two weeks when the situation will be reevaluated.
Boone Covell, owner of Diamond Bar and Grill, officially closed its doors for the two weeks in compliance with Wolf’s announcement. While the closure wasn’t mandatory, Covell said the Liquor Control Board (LCB) could enforce the temporary closure. The grill will remain closed for the next two weeks, during which time they will take opportunity to do some remodeling.
According to the LCB website, after consultation with the Wolf administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, the LCB announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 virus. Additionally, sales at wine and spirits websites ceased Monday evening.
Some businesses are undecided on the course they will take on the shutdown issued Monday.
Wolf extended a shutdown order on Monday to encompass the entire state in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, although he stressed that he will not charge the National Guard or state police to force businesses to close.
Bars and restaurants in five counties were ordered to close dine-in service Sunday night. Wolf urged people to understand that all Pennsylvanians are in the fight together.
Several restaurants in the area have modified their services to comply with Wolf’s order.
Boonies Sports Bar is open for food takeout only, which will be available for pickup or delivery for the next couple of weeks.
According to Maria’s Italian Restaurant’s answering machine, the restaurant was closed Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday, but will reopen Thursday and offer takeout.
Corky’s restaurant is currently offering carry-out for the next two weeks in compliance with the announcement. Owner Lauri Corklin said the change hasn’t really affected the business but they are waiting to see what happens and when they can offer dine-in again to their customers.
At Sam’s Restaurant, owner Tom Jones and staff are preparing as best they can in the wake of Wolf’s announcement. Staff was advised to apply for unemployment as a safeguard and the restaurant is only offering pickup and delivery during the time period outlined.
With the precautions put in place, Saint Patrick’s Day ran a little slower than previous years, Jones said.“We want everybody to be as safe as possible,” Jones said.
Schrecengost can be reached, by email, at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.