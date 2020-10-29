George Jones loves Halloween.
Upon entering his garage, located at the property across the street from his home, one can’t help but notice the abundance of skulls that protrude from the wall. In addition to the skeletal décor, Jones’ other passion is on display, restoring classic cars.
Since Jones and his neighbor, Steven Boyle, have decorated their lawns with skeletons and decorations drawing neighborhood acclaim, he decided to combine his two passions.
Parked next to the decorations sits his pride and joy, his hearse car, a restored 1937 Nash Rat-rod hearse. Adorned with a spider web hood, casket in the back, and skulls galore, Jones completed his holiday masterpiece in 2017. Speaking to the condition Jones found the car in, Jones said “it was a rusted out piece of junk.”
While his hearse is the centerpiece of the decorations, it is far from the most creative. Jones, who moved to the area from Virginia in 2005, always tries to change up the decorations to surprise the kids who visit the Superior Street properties. “We want to surprise them, not scare them … We want them to enjoy Halloween.”
The decorations, while spooky, often have a comedic aspect. One of the highlights is a skeleton fountain on Boyle’s lawn. The fountain runs through a bottle and the water falls through the skeleton’s open mouth and into a wheel barrow to be recycled.
Boyle also has an animatronic skeleton playing a piano. Inside the piano is a CD player playing spooky music, and an assortment of lights.
These skeletons are a part of over 30 that are spread out across the two front lawns. In a corner sits the decorations from when Boyle and Jones did Christmas on Halloween. While the decorations and displays have changed, Jones and Boyle’s dedication has not. The decorations, which are best viewed after the sun has gone down, has really brought the neighborhood together.
Superior Street hasn’t always been a hot bed for Halloween. According to Jones, the block mostly features the homes of retirees. When the church down the street, The Titusville Church of the Nazarene, started doing a Trunk-or-Treat, Jones and Boyle decided they needed to do something to get kids back on their block. “Not a lot of people want to go down a dead-end street,” said Jones.
The pair decided that they needed to do something to get Superior Street on the map when it came to trick-or-treating. They both think their efforts have been successful. “Last year we had 152 kids come by,” said Jones.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
