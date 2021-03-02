Ezekiel White was born a runner.
A former state-level cross country runner for Titusville High School, White was always running, even when he was just a kid. Running was what he did with his friends and family. His mother, Irene, said that the two would run together as a bonding activity.
As her son, Ezekiel, took his own life this past year, suffering from the stress and isolation of lockdowns, Irene decided to remember her son and spread awareness about mental health in a way unique to his memory, by hosting a virtual 5K event with her running club “BringYourSneakers.”
The event, IrunForEzekiel, will take place on March 6 and 7. All proceeds will go directly to the Jed Foundation.
In 1998, the foundation’s founders, Donna and Phil Satow, lost their youngest son, Jed, to suicide.
According to its website, the Jed Foundation “exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults.”
Unlike physical 5Ks, those interested can run or walk any time on the dates to support the efforts. The event is free, but those who wish to offer financial support can purchase a shirt or donate.
“For him, I wanted to do a run,” said Irene. She said that ever since Ezekiel was born, she would put him in a jogging stroller and take him on her runs.
She said there was no other place he felt more comfortable. “I could run with him for two or three hours and he wouldn’t make a noise.”
After he got too old for a stroller, Irene started to take Ezekiel out for runs. Unfortunately, due to his prowess, that didn’t last long. “He ran with me for a while, then he just started to outrun me,” she said.
As he got older and older, his love for running was only matched by how good he was at it.
Running was not just an activity shared by Ezekiel and his mom. Ezekiel never missed a Titusville Turkey Trot.
Irene remembers when the family first started to do the Kilimanjaro Water Run. The first time it was held, Irene and some of the family decided to run in the event. Ezekiel chose to just cheer his family members on.
At the last minute, recognizing that he was such a strong runner, race organizers asked Ezekiel one more time if he would run. With a minute to prepare and stretch before the starting gun, Ezekiel did not just finish the race, he won wearing the jeans he had on as a spectator.
To Irene, running was her son’s outlet. “He loved it,” she said. “He would run basically every day, six or seven times a week. Sometimes he would go on two runs in a day.”
She wanted to see how far he could go with running, and where it could take him. In 2019, Ezekiel achieved a 120th place finish at the PIAA Class 2A State Championships in Hershey (227 runners competed).
While many knew Ezekiel as a runner, a large part of his legacy will be as a man of faith and a good samaritan. Ezekiel hated to see his classmates and friends having a bad day and always tried to make them feel better.
Not long before his death, Irene said she saw her once exuberant son worried about the future. “Our last conversation was about how he had lost hope in the government and school systems,” said Irene.
She said her son was aware of what “kids were going through” and was upset about the lack of support and support systems offered to students during the pandemic.
Irene and her husband, Gabriel, remember talking to the county coroner and detective after Ezekiel had taken his own life. They asked the officials if they had seen a rise in suicides since the pandemic started. Both of them responded “yes.”
While 2020 youth suicide statistics have not yet been released, according to the Centers for Disease Control, between April and October 2020, hospital emergency departments saw a rise in the share of total visits that were from kids with mental health needs.
Irene wants the focus to shift towards these kids in need. While she and her family understand the dangers of COVID-19, she thinks that the country’s youth have been forgotten about.
“We are worried about the virus, but what about these kids?” she questioned. She believes officials need to be thinking more about the wellbeing of young people so that another kid will not take their own life.
“What if another kidsdoes this,” she said. She doesn’t want her son to become another statistic and believes that more attention to mental health could have saved her son.
“He really had a heart, and because of all this he is gone,” she said.
To make sure her son’s legacy can help others in similar situations, Irene teamed up with her running group.
Kari Lansing is the founder of BringYourSneakers, a running group for women all across the world. Her Facebook page, which has over 6,200 members, is supposed to provide a community for those interested about running.
On the page, Lansing says that her page really has one primary function, — to be transparent. “I coach all kinds of runners and will occasionally share great information about programs and incredible events here,” she states on her page.
When Lansing heard the story about the White family and what they have gone through, she decided to share with her runners.
The virtual 5K for Ezekiel turned into an event she could share with her runners. Lansing and White talked and a run seemed like the best way to honor his memory.
Irene hopes the event will allow “people virtually all across the world” to do a run or walk and bring awareness to mental health, and prevent another mother from her experience.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.