Following suit with numerous other districts in the area, the Titusville Area School District announced Tuesday that it will move to a hybrid learning model from Nov. 16 to Dec. 4.
In a letter sent to parents and families Tuesday afternoon, Titusville Superintendent Stephanie Keebler said the decision came following a “substantial transmission level designation” by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) for both Crawford County and Venango County.
As of Tuesday, Crawford County is up to 765 total COVID-19 cases reported (590 confirmed, 175 probable) and Venango County has reached 447 cases (335 confirmed, 112 probable). Roughly a third of Crawford County’s current case count and about half of Venango County’s case count has been reported in the last two weeks, according to the DOH’s coronavirus dashboard.
“We will be reviewing weekly county data during this time to make further instructional model decisions,” Keebler said in the letter. “Our hope is that we can return to an in-person instructional model when the case counts are reduced.”
The “ABABC” hybrid model will break up which days students will learn in-person and which days they will learn remotely. The letter detailed the following information regarding the switch:
For “A” days, students with last names starting with “A” through “Mc” will attend classes in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays while learning remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For “B” days, students with last names starting with “Me” through “Z” will do the opposite, attending classes in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays while learning remotely on Mondays and Wednesdays.
For “C” days, all students will learn remotely on Fridays.
Students in kindergarten through second grade, as well as those who have an individual education plan and received a letter from the district’s Special Education Office, will attend class in-person on both “A” and “B” days.
Students who attend the Venango Technology Center will participate in their respective “A” and “B” days through the high school and then participate in Vo-Tech classes remotely.
Open gyms and winter sports will continue as planned, Keebler said in the letter. The school board is lined up to approve version four of the district’s Athletics Health and Safety Plan that would provide guidance for the winter sports at its next meeting on Monday.
Keebler also said in the letter that meal distribution for students will continue with the hybrid learning model, although information on times, locations and meal requests will come at a later date.
