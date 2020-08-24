Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Give a man or woman a box of chalk and anything can happen — until it rains, anyway.
Such was the case in the parking lot at the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad (OCTR) parking lot on Saturday. Participants of all ages took part in “Chalk Walk 2020.” The event was sponsored by the OCTR and the Titusville Council on the Arts.
Some chalk artists were fairly new to the art form and others said they enjoy creating art on the sidewalk any time they get the chance.
Sarah Kaminski chose to create a ballerina. “I’m a competitive dancer,” she said. “It’s what I love to do.”
She didn’t really have a plan of how to depict the image of a ballerina. “I just went with it,” she said. She likened the drawing process to a dance. “If you’re dancing on stage and you make a mistake, you just keep going,” she said. “You can’t quit.”
Brothers Kiernan and Ayden Fullerton like to practice chalk art at home. On Saturday, Kiernan created a blue creature he described as being “like a dinosaur.” Ayden was a bit more specific. “Mine is that big orange ball over there,” he said as he motioned toward a spot in the parking lot. “It’s a Pokemon.”
Another spot featured Pickle Rick. “Pickle Rick” is the third episode of the third season of the Adult Swim animated television series Rick and Morty.
The parking lot was also splattered with images of nature and some that conveyed a message.
The event was divided into three age categories: 12 and under, 13 to 17 and 18 and up. Prizes were awarded in each category.
