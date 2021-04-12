OIL CITY – The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism invites the public to attend the dedication of Oil Creek Memorial Landing, the trailhead and water access on State Route 8 in Oil City on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.
The ceremony will include a ribbon cutting and remarks by Kim Harris, ORA project manager and outdoor recreation specialist, John R. Phillips, II, ORA President and CEO and Oil City Mayor William Moon.
The site includes 12 parking spots, benches, bike racks, stairs leading to the business next door and a pollinator garden designed to nurture butterflies and bees.
Oil Creek Memorial Landing provides excellent access for anglers to fish Oil Creek. Kayakers can put in and take out. Families with kids and folks of all ages can wade into the creek to explore and connect with nature.
“This project touches my heart,” said Harris, who grew up just a few blocks away. “This was the perfect place for this type of development. It’s nice and green and good for the community.”
The project came to be during another ORA project around 2013. The ORA was designing the McClintock Trail and needed to widen the sidewalk area in front of five properties owned by three families along State Route 8. Instead of negotiating to purchase slivers of each lot along the roadway, the ORA worked with the owners to either donate the properties or sell the land. The timber and remaining foundations had no real value and all five properties were in a designated flood plain.
“Memorial Landing is a great example of making a flood plain property useful,” said Phillips.
“The property can’t be used for much else, but it allows Oil Creek waters to flow up onto the site during high water, if needed, without damaging personal property,”Harris added.
This portion of the industrial corridor was designated a greyfield, not a brownfield, but the property owners did not want the area to be developed for commercial or industrial use.
The ORA recognizes the families of Louis Shakespeare, Kenneth E. Kulling and Stella Truscottas, the former property owners and appreciates their cooperation in this project.
The EADS Group, a construction consulting firm out of Clarion, handled the design and construction oversight of Memorial Landing, which has been useable since 2016.
There is still one more element to be added to the site. A kiosk that will include maps of the adjacent bike trail and historic images of the site is currently being designed and will be installed later this summer.
The project was funded through the National ParkService, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PNC, First Energy, PennDOT’s transportation alternative funding and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Canoe Fund along with private donations.
Dedication attendees are encouraged to bring bikes and kayaks to add a ride or float to their day. Suggested routes include the McClintock Trailhead, Coal Oil Johnny House and Oil Creek State Park to the north. Attendees may also enjoy a ride through Oil City to the south by bike and downstream to the Oil City Marina or further on the Allegheny toward Franklin by kayak, weather permitting.
Oil Creek Memorial Landing is located at 575 N. Seneca St., Oil City, next to Dollar General. Masks and social distancing in accordance with current mandates are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.