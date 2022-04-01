Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon was having a conversation with a city firefighter when he found out that a big building downtown had recently added multiple security cameras.
LeGoullon remembered thinking how valuable that information could be for his department when a crime is committed downtown.
Armed with a new mapping system, LeGoullon put out a call to the city on the department’s Facebook page asking anyone with a security camera in the City to let his department know. The department is currently in the process of creating a security camera database for the City that they feel can help them catch more criminals and get them off the streets.
The police are asking business owners and citizens, who are willing, to let the department know where they have security cameras set up. LeGoullon said this is a volunteer based program designed to gather information when a crime is committed, “not a program to spy on your neighbors.”
The department will not ask you why you have the camera, and will not have access to the footage unless you hand it over to them.
When LeGoullon had this conversation with the firefighter, it got him thinking of how many security cameras there are in the City that his department might not know about. LeGoullon said people would be surprised just how helpful these cameras can be.
“With a missing person, or any type of investigation, often times we look for and contact either businesses in the area, or if it’s a residential area, we will look to see anybody has cameras that are visible,” said LeGoullon.
The chief mentioned that there was a pursuit a few weeks ago, and security camera footage helped gather more information on the driver.
Area residents might remember a slew of robberies targeting parked vehicles. It was a homeowners security camera that allowed the department to give a description on the gender, general build and clothing description, all “info that would not have been possible to get without access to that footage, LeGoullon said. “We need this footage more often than people would realize.”
One of the first steps that the department will take is looking for cameras. “If we think that the surveillance will be helpful to our investigation or to the situation often times we will make contact with them and ask if they can look and determine whether they captured anything on their cameras,” he said.
However, that work can take more time than one may think. Officers will roam blocks looking for cameras. Security cameras don’t all look alike, and trying to distinguish a door bell from a Ring doorbell camera system can take some time.
When LeGoullon had the discussion with the firefighter a few weeks ago, he had a thought. “Boy, it would be nice if every single time we had a case we didn’t have to track down and determine who might have cameras in the area,” said LeGoullon.
The City last year purchased the Diamond Maps GIS system. The map allows for different city departments to enter information onto a map of Titusville and allow them to track things.
The fire department uses the mapping system to manage and keep track of hydrants, public works uses the system to keep track of water mains and other pipes.
When City Hall asked LeGoullon if his department would have any use for the maps, he initially dismissed it. The chief realized that this could be something the officers could use to be more effective.
“I thought, if we simply had a data base, or now a mapping system we could just simply reference, each officer wouldn’t have to do double work,” he said. “It should make our work more efficient, and allow us to concentrate on things that we need to instead of knocking on doors.”
Whether or not you let the department know about your camera, LeGoullon said he recommends that all citizens in town get a security camera. On the Facebook post where the department announced the system, LeGoullon said people were showing camera systems that cost as little as $20.
“I can’t think of one reason not to get one,” said LeGoullon. “They are an obvious deterrent to criminals.”
LeGoullon mentioned that years ago there was an uptick in packages being stolen off of people’s front porches. When the department got access to footage of security cameras, he said you could see the criminals come to a house and look for a camera.
There were a few times where one of these “porch pirates” were seen spotting a visible camera, and then leaving the property not willing to commit the crime in front of the device.
The addition of Diamond Maps was not the only reason that this project is getting off the ground. LeGoullon said that without the addition of Police Clerk Gretchen Douglas, no one in his department would have the time to do gather the information and build the program.
LeGoullon said that so far the response from citizens has been great, but he would like to see more businesses respond to the department with camera information.
“We are really hoping for stronger feedback rom the business community in town,” he said.
Anyone interested in adding their cameras to the database should email Douglas at Gdouglas@TitusvillePaPd.gov. Douglas asks that when you send information on your security camera you include your address, where the camera covers and the type of camera.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
