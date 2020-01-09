New Love INC program provides Titusville family a home, support

Members of the community who have been actively supporting the development of Love In the Name of Christ’s new program will have the opportunity to see the fruits of their labors at an open house on Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Love INC building on West Central Avenue.
The Titusville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mixer with Love INC’s open house that will unveil the new apartment for Love INC’s program, Homes of Hope.
Participants will tour the apartment that will help homeless families who are in need of housing. Love INC began working on the apartment in 2019, and saw a lot of support from the community during the construction and furnishing of the apartment.
“We couldn’t have done this without all the volunteers [we’ve had],” Geri Himes, director of development at Love INC, said.
Lindsay Harrah, director of operations of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber is helping promote Love INC and the Homes of Hope program to help the public see what they do.
Love INC is a partnership of churches reaching out to the community in ministry to help those in need become more self-reliant and self-sufficient. It is a nonprofit organization that works to mobilize local churches in the community to bring health and wholeness to broken and hurting individuals and families, according to Love INC’s website.
Himes got the idea for the program after talking to Love INC’s homeless liaison with the Titusville Area School District. She discovered that several kids in the school district were homeless, which prompted her decision to help these kids through a program that will both support the parents and provide housing.
Himes met with the United Way, YWCA, Associated Charities, Women’s Services and Titusville Housing Collaborative to confirm the need in the community and to gain wisdom and information to bring the program to life.
Homes of Hope is a 12-month program whose goal is to create a sustainable transformation in the lives of homeless families through housing and support that includes financial, spiritual, emotional and educational support. Through the course of the year, participants in the program will have opportunities to further their education and to become more financially adept.
Himes said that support does not end at the completion of the 12-month period, but that Homes of Hope will remain in contact with the families after they finish the program for two to three months with continued support.
“That’s our hope, is if they need us, we would be here,” Himes said.
Families apply to participate in the program, and if the qualifications are met, they will go through a strict screening process before being admitted into the program.
Himes stressed the fact that Homes of Hope is not just free housing for a year, it is a 12-month program that includes housing. She said that there are two parts, the home that meets the practical needs, and support to encourage them spiritually, so they can excel when they leave the program.
“The home is not our focus, the hope is,” Debbie Miller, executive director of Love INC said.
Throughout the creation process, the program was met with astounding support from the community. Churches in the area sent volunteers who helped paint and decorate the apartment. Clubs from town also gave donations to the program.
“Everything in here has been donated by churches and the community,” Himes said, gesturing to the decorations and furnishings in the apartment.
Her husband, Tim Himes, is a carpenter who worked on the apartment with volunteers to get it ready for the program. His union, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, sent volunteer carpenters who assisted in the construction of the apartment.
“We could never do this without them,” Geri said.
The building has room for three more apartments that Love INC hopes to add to the program in the future.
Schrecengost can be reached, by email, at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.