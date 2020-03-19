OIL CITY — Two talks about Physician Assisted Suicide scheduled to take place on March 26 in Oil City have been cancelled.
The first was scheduled to take place at Venango Catholic High School and the second was to take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The talks will be rescheduled in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.