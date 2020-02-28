St. James Memorial Episcopal Church is hosting a free five-week series that addresses the financial struggles of many local households. The series begins on Thursday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m.
The series is designed to explore the complex, interrelated, systemic issues arising out of low household income in the Titusville area. The vision for this series is to not only educate and raise awareness of the problems facing the community, but also to discover ways that to partner with others and collaborate on ways to improve the financial stability of local citizens. The full title of the series is "Being a Compassionate Community –Conversations on Income Disparity, Housing, Jobs, Family Dynamics and Advocacy."
Each evening will begin with soup and salad at 5:30 followed by a presentation. The hope is that it will generate questions and conversation. Each presenter will offer some concrete ways of advocating and addressing the needs that are present in the community from their vantage point. During the final session the participants will self-select into groups by topic that they are most passionate about and then make plans for next steps.
Maggie Livelsberger, from United Way Pennsylvania, will kick off the series on March 5 by presenting on the ALICE Project (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). Approximately 54% of the people living in Titusville cannot meet basic cost of living needs. This data will set the stage for the conversations which will follow.
On March 12, Alexa Vroman will present on the challenges of securing affordable housing in Titusville. The following week, March 19, Kat Thompson, from CareerLink, will present on hurdles for employment in the area. On March 26, Cindy Curran, from Family Service and Children’s Aid Society, will offer insights on a range of issues facing low income families. The final evening, focused on next steps, will be hosted by Ashleigh English, executive director of the YWCA in Titusville.
This series will run on consecutive Thursdays beginning March 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall located at 112 E. Main St., Titusville. It is free and all are welcome.
