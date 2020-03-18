Dear Editor,
We are writing this letter in regards to the March 10, 2020 Titusville Herald article about the proposed cancellation of the PALS summer program. PALS is an important part of summer, not only to local children, but also to Benson Memorial Library and we would like to express our strong support of continuing this vital program.
As stated in the article, PALS is a free four-week summer program for children kindergarten through fifth grade. In 2019 alone we hosted PALS kids nineteen times at the library with 410 visits. In addition, when the children came to the library with PALS, each child got to check out a book of their choice to read and return.
Hundreds of books were read over the course of the summer by kids who otherwise might not get the opportunity to come to the library. The majority of kids who participated in PALS were not participants in the library’s Summer Reading program. Due to transportation issues, conflicting schedules, and other structural problems, some families simply are not able to visit the library if it is not facilitated by great programs such as PALS. We hope the school district does not take that opportunity away.
PALS kids also got a chance to do enrichment activities, including STEM, while at the library. They participated in storytimes, building challenges, competitions, scavenger hunts, and more. Given all these learning opportunities and activities, one of the best parts of PALS is that it is free. So many children and families cannot afford to send their kids to summer programs and even $40 will be too much for some families to cover. Grant funding takes time to apply for and time is another scarce resource that so many cannot budget.
Replacing an excellent free multi-week summer program with a cost prohibitive, one-week program that focuses narrowly on STEM instead of broadly on literacy, STEM, and all other parts of learning will be a disservice to our community and we hope the school board supports keeping PALS in place for many years to come.
Sincerely,
Jessica Hilburn, Executive Director, Benson Memorial Library
Becky Stahl, Youth Services Librarian, Benson Memorial Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.