It’s official. Phil said spring is just around the corner. Come on out for a warm hearty breakfast Sunday morning.
The Knights of Columbus will be putting on a breakfast spread with the likes of freshly made pancakes, French toast, bacon, eggs, sausage, potatoes and beverages.
So come one, come all to the former St. Titus cafeteria from 8 a.m. to noon and enjoy a great time.
