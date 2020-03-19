Commission stops education programs Mar 19, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To best protect the health and safety of the public and its staff, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is cancelling all education programs and events effective immediately through April 4, 2020. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Community NewsFeature StoriesLocal NewsNational NewsPoliceState News Ads From Today's Paper DonovanBauerDodge DonovanBauerGM True Value March ECLC Registration 2020-2021 Straits Cleaning Grandview SafeDoor SEAWAY Tippy Canoe Soup UPT Today's E-Edition Titusville Herald News Titusville Herald News Follow us on Twitter Tweets by Titusville Herald Sports
