ERIE — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets –are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give from July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31:
Crawford County
— Meadville; July 21 from 3 - 8 p.m., West Mead 2 VFD, 20607 Ryan Road.
— Saegertown; July 27 from 1:30 - 6:30 p.m., Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, 363 Erie Street.
— Meadville; July 27 from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave.
Venango County
— Franklin; July 22 from 12:30 - 6 p.m., Jesse G Greer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1835, 421 9th St.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
