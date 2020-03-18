Crawford County Commissioners took steps on Tuesday to ensure the county is prepared financially in the event that funds are needed to battle coronavirus (COVID-19).
County commissioners issued a “Declaration of Disaster Emergency” on Tuesday. The measure was put in place in order to “get in line for funding if it is needed,” said Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry.
If, for instance, the county needed to set up a medical trailer, having the declaration in place would give the county access to funds to cover that expense. “We took this action preemptively,” Henry said. “The declaration must be in place first.”
The declaration also follows steps taken by other agencies and government offices. The Centers for Disease Control declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. Governor Tom Wolf’s office issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on March 6.
Although, as of Tuesday, no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Crawford County, some expenses have already been incurred, according to Henry. “We’ve invested in cleaning supplies for our buildings,” Henry said. “Our 911 Center is vital to our community.”
