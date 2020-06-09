Welcome To The Veterans Corner.
Veterans Miracle Center Erie to hold an online auction
The Veterans Miracle Center Erie (VMCE) is holding its fundraising event. It is an auction to help with the impact of coronavirus. This is a way to raise funds for the center. The VMCE is a nonprofit organization The center helps veterans who are in need. The online auction will run from June 7 to June 13 at 8 p.m. Anyone can take part in this fundraising event. For more information go to vmcerie.org to learn more.
Flag Day June 14th
On June 14, 1777 the Continental Congress replaced the British symbol of the Grand Union flag with a new design, featuring 13 white stars in a circle on a field of blue and 13 red and white stripes, one for each state.The number of stars increased to 50 as the new states entered, and the stripes stayed to it current flying 13. If you have a flag that is torn or tattered be sure to have it taken to a Veterans organization so it could be disposed of properly.
Senate holds Veterans Affairs budget hearings
Last week, the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a budget hearing to discuss funding requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The VFW, along with Independent Budget (IB) co-authors, Disabled American Veterans and Paralyzed Veterans of America, provided written testimony advocating for more VA funding. Due to the strain on the VA health care system, the IB recommends increased funding for staffing, PPE and infrastructure upgrades.
Veteran Employment Bill introduced
This week, congressional leaders introduced the VFW-supported bipartisan, bicameral bill to help curb veteran unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reps. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-TN), and Mike Levin (D-CA), along with their colleagues Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS), and Jon Tester (D-MT) introduced the Veterans Economic Recovery Act of 2020, which would provide much needed support for veterans who recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This proposal would offer eligible veterans one year of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to be used at approved high demand programs to get them back into the workforce as quickly as possible. The VFW applauds congressional leaders for swiftly introducing this legislation to help curb unemployment among veterans.
HVAC Health Subcommittee holds online hearing
On Wednesday, members of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, discussed VA’s preparedness for natural disasters during a pandemic. VA Assistant Secretary for Human Resources and Administrations/Operations, Security and Preparedness Daniel Sitterly cited a three-phase (preparation, post-event and recovery) disaster response during a pandemic. Sitterly stated, “The nation’s emergency management system works best and is most successful when it’s locally executed, managed by the states and federally supported.” It was also noted that the expansion of telehealth offers the capability to provide health care services to those at the disaster’s ground zero. Overall, the panelists expressed their gratitude to Congress for the passed COVID-19 pandemic legislation that provides resources to expedite care where needed.
POW/MIA update
— Army Master Sgt. James Hart, Jr., 25, was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
— Army 1st Lt. Anthony R. Mazzulla, 26, was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after a fighting withdrawal near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
— Army Cpl. Billie Joe Hash, 18, was a member of Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir. Interment services are pending.
— Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz, 19, was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Germeter, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was declared missing in action on Nov. 2. 1944. Interment services are pending.
Till next week, praying for all.
